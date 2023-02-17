Highway 1 reopens west of Revelstoke after crash

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.

The highway has now reopened to traffic.

ORIGINAL 11:45 a.m.

A collision has closed Highway 1 in B.C. for the second time in less than 24 hours.

DriveBC is reporting the highway is closed between the Boulder Mountain avalanche gate and Back Road, six kilometres west of Revelstoke

A scene assessment is in progress.

On Thursday, an accident closed the highway in both directions at Columbia West Forest Service Road, eight kilometres east of the east boundary of Glacier National Park.

The highway was not fully cleared from that accident until after 6 a.m. this morning.