Man pinned under Burnaby transit bus sustains 'life-threatening injuries'

Photo: Glacier Media

A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after being pinned under a transit bus at a Burnaby transit loop Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the Sperling-Burnaby Lake Skytrain Station just after 6 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a bus, according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police Const. Amanda Steed.

“First responders attended to the individual who was located trapped under the bus,” Steed said in an emailed statement.

The man was transported to hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries,” according to Steed.

She said all contributing factors are still under investigation but investigators believe “inclement weather and low visibility played a role.”

While Transit Police initially responded to the scene, Steed said Burnaby RCMP have now taken over the investigation.