Busy baby boy in Quesnel helps mom and dad at work, TikTok goes viral

Photo: Tamara Pelletier

There’s a viral TikTok video of a busy baby boy in Quesnel who packs empty water jugs as big as he is from the truck into his parents' store and he’s adorable.

There’s been millions of views of the video and it was posted just five short days ago.

Thomas Pethick is 16 months old today and can say ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ and ‘more’ but his actions speak louder than words as he figures out how to take two empty jugs and manoeuvre through the shop’s door and then puts one down and then swings the other one up on the shelf.

“He’s just watched us do it day in and day out since the middle of September and he started walking here and children learn from what they see he and we’re setting the example, I guess,” Mom Tamara Pelletier said. “He does this day in and day out and he always has so much fun.”

Thomas is the youngest of six children and Tamara is the busy mom who went from being a nurse to taking over the management of their Cariboo Water business during her maternity leave and the business just took off.

Thomas’ next older sibling is 9 years old.

“And he’s got all these big kids to watch and he just tootles around here – he grabs the mop, he grabs the broom or the shovel and I got him little ones but he always wants the big ones because that’s what we have,” Tamara said. “It’s just so cute. I have some other videos of him and because we work out lots he’ll come down and he’ll do his little squats and he comes to my fitness class with me sometimes and he’ll try to follow along and it’s just so cute and I just love it.”

Cuteness overload. He does squats?

“Maybe that’ll be his next one,” Tamara laughed.

Tamara started her TikTok to help promote the business and had no idea the video of Thomas would be so popular.

“The video just blew on and I was like ‘what on Earth just happened?’” she said. “It’s the most amateur TikTok ever – I don’t even know what I’m doing – I know how to upload a video and add a song and that’s it. My kids are all way better at it than me.”

Even Howie Mandel did a comedic commentary about it.

“I’m in shock – the whole thing is unreal,” Tamara said. “I love seeing people’s reactions – there are people from other countries and it’s making them so happy – it’s pretty neat.”