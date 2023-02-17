Crash scene cleared east of Glacier National Park on Highway 1

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 6:35 a.m.

DriveBC reports the crash scene on Highway 1 east of Glacier National Park has now been cleared.

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

DriveBC reports the Trans-Canada Highway reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic as of about 12:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 p.m.

An accident has closed Highway 1 east of Glacier National Park.

DriveBC is reporting the highway is closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident at Columbia West Forest Service Road, eight kilometres east of the east boundary of Glacier National Park.

The road is not expected to reopen until midnight.