2 dead in avalanche near Kicking Horse Ski Resort

Photo: Golden and District Search and Rescue Overview of the entire avalanche path.

Two people are dead after an avalanche near Golden, B.C., the second fatal snow slide of the week.

Avalanche Canada says the slide occurred Wednesday near the Kicking Horse Ski Resort in a backcountry area known as Terminator 2.5.

A group of five snowboarders and one skier were caught in the incident, said the agency online.

“The avalanche was triggered by the group and four members of the group were involved. Three members of the group were buried by the avalanche, one partially and two completely.”

While the partially buried victim was extracted with injuries, the two fully buried victims did not survive.

“A second group of snowboarders was lower in the track when the avalanche was triggered. They were impacted by the slide but were not buried and did not sustain injuries,” Avalanche Canada said.

The slide ran on a weak layer of sugary snow near the base of the snowpack.

The very large avalanche measured 115 metres wide by 950 metres long with a crown depth of 1.5 metres.

These are the eighth and ninth avalanche deaths in B.C. this winter. On Sunday, two people were found dead in a slide in the West Chilcotin.