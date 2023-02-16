Richmond police send out urgent appeal for witnesses after two random assaults

Photo: Brendan Kergin. A woman was transported to hospital after what police believe was a random assault.

Richmond RCMP believe two assaults on Tuesday mid-morning in City Centre are related and are urgently appealing to the public for information.

Two women were assaulted in separate incidents during the mid-morning on Feb. 14 in the 6400 block of Buswell Street, between Cook and Saba roads.

The first woman was found by a passer-by lying on the sidewalk.

She was transported to hospital by ambulance after being provided first aid. Police believed at that time it was a medical emergency.

However, a second woman has come forward to police to say she was assaulted at the same location around the same time of day as she was walking along the sidewalk.

This led Richmond RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit to believe the two incidents were related.

“Richmond RCMP are urgently wanting to speak with anyone who may have witnessed two random assaults that occurred on the morning of February 14th along Buswell Street in the downtown core,” said RCMP Cpl. Ian Henderson.

RCMP are asking anyone who might have witnessed the incidents or has dash-cam footage to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 2023-4816.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8744(TIPS) or contact them online at www.solvecrime.ca