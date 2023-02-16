More sex assault charges filed against former Upper Lynn Elementary School teacher as more victims come forward

Photo: Contributed Upper Lynn Elementary School

More alleged sexual assault victims of a North Vancouver school teacher have been identified.

On Feb. 15, the BC Prosecution Service formally charged Brian Moore with 12 counts of sexual offences, including 10 counts of indecent assault on a male; one count of sexual touching of a person under 14 years old and one count of sexual assault.

Moore, now 83, taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School from 1970 to 1982.

It is alleged Moore committed at least one of the acts after his tenure as a teacher, in 2007.

Since the initial media release in August 2022, the North Vancouver RCMP Special Victims unit has identified several additional victims who came forward and secured evidence to support further charges.

“We understand this news may be upsetting for members of the community and especially for the victims,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak. “We would like to thank those that came forward to provide statements. Without their courage, we would not be in the position we are in today.

“For some, hearing about this may bring on memories of past trauma. If you are a victim, please reach out for support. Our Victim Services Unit can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 604-969-7540. We want you to know we are here, we will listen and we will support you.”