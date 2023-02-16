Member of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue one of two people killed in avalanche near Tatla Lake

Photo: Avalanche Canada A member of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and another person died in an avalanche at Potato Peak on the weekend of February 11, 2023.

When Central Cariboo Search and Rescue set out to find two people reported missing south of Tatla Lake last weekend, they were looking for one of their own.

Unfortunately, it had a tragic ending. They found the bodies of a man and woman buried in an avalanche on an east-facing slope of Potato Peak.

“It is with immense sorrow that we share the devastating passing of one of our valued Central Cariboo Search and Rescue volunteers. This member tragically passed in a recent avalanche event on Potato Peak, alongside one other person who was a dear friend,” wrote CCSAR Chief Rick White in a statement issued Thursday.

White says the loss of the member is being felt with enormous grief amongst search and rescue members.

“Critical iIncident stress management (CISM) is being utilized for those who responded on the call, and for the entire team. This member’s kind soul and bright light will be significantly missed,” said White.

White described the lost team member as dedicated, passionate and full of joy. “Always spending their free time in nature; whether that be rock climbing, hiking, skiing or capturing its magic through photography. Their love for the outdoors, and the enchantment it holds, was evident in all they did.”

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue shared the announcement on its Facebook page with the message, “Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the member and to the entire Central Cariboo SAR team.”

The names of the two people who died in the slide have not been released.

They were the sixth and seventh deaths in BC avalanches since the beginning of 2023.