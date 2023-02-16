Victoria officer's lost notebook obtained by criminals, used in alleged offence: cops

Photo: The Canadian Press Victoria Police Chief Constable Del Manak talks during a press conference at the Victoria Police Headquarters in Victoria, B.C., on March 24, 2021. The department is warning dozens of people that their names and other personal information contained in an officer's lost notebook are now being "circulated among the criminal element." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Victoria Police are warning dozens of people that their names and other personal information contained in an officer's lost notebook are now being "circulated among the criminal element."

A statement from the department says the officer's notebook was lost for five days in December, but it only learned of the loss this month.

While the notebook has been recovered, police say the notes were copied and they are aware that the information leaked has allegedly been used in a crime in Saanich.

Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak said the breach is "unacceptable," an external investigation has been ordered, and the department has notified the offices of the police complaints commissioner and B.C.'s privacy commissioner.

The statement says the notebook contained about 60 names and 50 addresses, but none of the names or information relate to witnesses or victims.

Police say they are notifying people whose information was leaked and are advising them to create safety plans to ensure their security.