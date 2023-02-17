RCMP arrest two men in theft of catalytic converter in Kootenays

Photo: Contributed

Castlegar RCMP have arrested two men alleged to be involved in stealing a vehicle and car parts such as catalytic converters.

Officers were conducting patrols at the summit of Bombi Pass, on Highway 3, on Feb. 12 at 3 a.m. when they located a grey Volkswagen with two men inside.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Trail, B.C. on Nov. 26, 2022 and both men were arrested for possessing stolen property.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a cordless cutting tool, a catalytic converter, and a large quantity of suspected illegal drugs.

The officers examined two vehicles parked nearby and saw one of them was missing its catalytic converter.

The catalytic converter which was located in the stolen Volkswagen appeared to have been the same catalytic converter missing from this vehicle.

A second parked car also had the exhaust pipe partially cut.

Of the two men arrested was on court ordered bail conditions not to sit in a driver’s seat of a motor vehicle. The fifty-year-old Fruitvale resident, faces charges for possession of stolen property under $5,000, and failing to comply with his release order.

The second man, a 33-year-old Fruitvale resident, was released from police custody on bail conditions to next appear in Castlegar Provincial Court on April 5, 2023.

Since the beginning of this year, Castlegar RCMP say they have received four separate reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles in the Castlegar area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at (250) 365-7721.