B.C. government offering $30 million in grants for festivals

Photo: Pixabay

British Columbia's government announced Thursday there’s support coming for festivals, fairs and other community events.

The BC Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport is offering a one-time grant to eligible events worth $30 million, which will help events recover after the pandemic.

“The past three years have been incredibly difficult for people in the tourism industry including live events, and we know not every business has fully recovered. Our government is proud to provide funding to support fairs, festivals and events throughout B.C. as they re-establish themselves,” said Minister Lana Popham.

“We know that these types of gatherings fill British Columbians’ hearts with joy. We also know that in many cases they support a greater economy right across the province.”

According to the province, the funding can cover up to 20 per cent of an event’s budget, with a maximum of $250,000 for a single event. Groups doing multiple festivals cap out at $500,000.

According to Popham, the funding can be used for operational costs, as well as health and safety measures, marketing expenses, venue rentals, and hiring and paying employees.

Applications are now open and will be accepted by the province until March 3, with organizations being encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.

The money will be made available for events slated between April 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024.