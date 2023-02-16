208063
BC  

Nanaimo woman loses $1,800 to WhatsApp fraud

$1,800 lost to text fraud

Jeff Bell / Times Colonist - | Story: 411891

Nanaimo RCMP say a woman recently lost $1,800 in a scam involving the use of texting platform WhatsApp.

The woman told police her daughter is travelling overseas and the mother had been using WhatsApp to communicate with her.

But several weeks ago, her daughter said that her WhatsApp account had been blocked and they should start contacting each other using Instagram.

On Feb. 13, the woman received a text on WhatsApp that she thought was from her daughter, and mistakenly believed it would be fine to resume using WhatsApp with her.

In the conversation that ensued, the woman was told by a fraudster posing as her daughter that she had dropped her smartphone in a toilet and needed $1,800 for a replacement.

The woman was directed to buy nine Vanilla pre-paid Mastercards at gas stations and at Wal-Mart, then send the 10-digit code from each card.

When the fraudster asked for more money, the woman realized she was being taken and called police.

“The clerk at each location warned her that it appeared she was being scammed,” said Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien. “The victim, however, overlooked the warning signs because in her mind she was simply helping her daughter out of a bind.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News

BC Weather
BC
Vancouver Webcam
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
199701
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
205039
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208293


TheTango.net
Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Music | February 14, 2023

Afternoon Awesomeness- February 16, 2023

Galleries | February 16, 2023

Pink took time to deal with grief

Showbiz | February 16, 2023

Future Olympic athletes

Must Watch | February 16, 2023

Fettuccine Alfredo

Must Watch | February 16, 2023