Prince George woman charged with murder

Photo: Citizen file photo. Police were called to this home in the Sunrise Valley Mobile Home Park early Tuesday morning, where a murdered woman was found inside.

Prince George RCMP have arrested and charged a 23-year-old woman in connection to a homicide on Tuesday in a residential city neighbourhood.

Danika Payou of Prince George faces a charge of second-degree murder after a woman was found dead at a home at the Sunrise Valley Mobile Home Park in the 3700 block of Lansdowne Road.

Police were called to the scene after a disturbance was reported shortly after midnight on Tuesday and were looking for two women who a witness said left the scene at about 12:30 a.m.

“Through the course of the investigation, the Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has identified and arrested one of the women involved in the homicide and are continuing the search for the other female involved,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

Cooper said the investigation continues and police believe there are other suspects connected to the murder, which is the second homicide of the year in Prince George.

On Friday, RCMP said the death of a woman found in a 500-block 17th Avenue home on February 4 is also a homicide investigation.