Former B.C. Liberal MLA John Rustad joins provincial Conservatives

Photo: The Canadian Press BC MLA for Nechako Lakes John Rustad speaks to reporters in Victoria, B.C. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Rustad says he's crossing the floor to sit as a member of the B.C. Conservatives. Rustad has been sitting as an Independent after being tossed from Liberal caucus for his views on climate change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

A former British Columbia Liberal cabinet minister sitting as an Independent has now become the legislature's only provincial Conservative member.

John Rustad, who represents the northern B.C. riding of Nechako Lakes, says the B.C. Conservatives now best represent his political views.

Rustad was dumped from the Liberal caucus last August by leader Kevin Falcon for his views suggesting climate change is not caused by carbon dioxide emissions.

First elected in 2005, Rustad has held cabinet posts in former Liberal governments, including forests and Indigenous relations.

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader Trevor Bolin says in a statement that he gladly welcomes Rustad and looks forward to working with him.

The Conservatives did not elect a candidate in the 2020 B.C. election.