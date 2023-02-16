Safety alert: Canada-wide recall for extra strength acetaminophen

Photo: Photo via James Yarema/Upslash. Before you stop using the extra-strength acetaminophen or if you have health concerns, contact yourÂ doctor.

Canadians should check their medicine cabinets to see if they have a brand of acetaminophen that is part of a national recall.

Health Canada issued a health product recall on Feb. 13 for Kirkland Signature Extra Strength Acetaminophen Tablets 500 g because the dissolution is out of specification.

The product was sold with the drug identification number (DIN) 00605778 and lot number 0C26550UZ.

Kirkland is the house brand for major retailer Costco.

Consumers should contact their healthcare professionals if they have health concerns.

What you should do



Verify if your product is affected.

Before you stop using the product or if you have health concerns, contact your doctor.

Contact the recalling firm if you have any questions about the recall.

Report any side effects from the use of the recalled product to Health Canada.



The Kirkland Signature Extra Strength Acetaminophen recall is in addition to a separate recall issued this week for a brand of generic regular-strength acetaminophen manufactured in Manitoba.