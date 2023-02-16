'On the road to recovery': B.C. dog found with muzzle taped shut, injured leg

Photo: BC SPCA Buttercup's personality is "as warm and happy as her name."

The BC SPCA has rescued a labrador retriever that was found with a taped muzzle and injured leg on Vancouver Island.

“Someone had taped her muzzle shut, leaving cuts right across her face,” said Alina Wilson, senior officer of digital giving for the BC SPCA, of Buttercup.

The dog was found running loose in Comox.

“Her leg had also been previously broken in two places and had healed incorrectly," said Wilson.

Buttercup will require amputation of her injured leg for a full recovery, according to the animal welfare organization.

The lab mix is underweight and is being treated for giardia.

“Despite all Buttercup has been through, her personality is as warm and happy as her name,” said Wilson.

As BC SPCA animal protection officers investigate the case, they're seeking help from anyone who might have information. They're asking the public to call the animal helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

Buttercup is also a representative of animals in the SPCA's annual calendar contest — occurring until Feb. 18 at 10 p.m. PST. People can sign up their pet and invite friends and family to donate. The 13 animals with the most votes will get a spot in the 2024 BC SPCA calendar. The funds, meanwhile, will be distributed to vulnerable animals like Buttercup and their care.

“Through the love and care of our staff and volunteers, Buttercup is on the road to recovery and is expected to be available for adoption in the next few weeks,” said Wilson.