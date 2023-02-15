Vancouver city council votes to end 25-cent single-use cup fee

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. The single-use cup fee will come to an end in the coming months, after a 6-3 vote Feb. 15 in favour of repealing the 25-cent added charge.

The $0.25 fee people have to pay when they get a single-use cup with their coffees, sodas, or other drinks in Vancouver is being repealed.

Just over a year after the fee came into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, Vancouver council voted to end the policy.

While speakers urged council to shoot down the motion, it passed with six votes. Three councillors opposed, while Mayor Ken Sim did not vote due to a "declared conflict," and Coun. Dominato was absent.

The motion was brought forward by ABC Coun. Rebecca Bligh, who had tried to end it last year.

“We heard resounding feedback from businesses and residents that this fee was ineffective,” said Bligh. “With affordability at top of mind for many across Vancouver, repealing the cup fee was the right thing to do.”

While unpopular with many (a recent V.I.A. poll showed 75 per cent were against the fee) those who spoke to council during the public discussion before the vote mostly urged bylaw makers to keep the fee. Many worked in sustainability and recycling and noted the fee was having a small effect and needed more time to change people's behaviour.

Cody Irwin, founder of Sharewares cup-sharing service says his business is becoming more involved with festivals, while some cafes have seen notable drops in single-use cup usage. He added that he's heard brands are watching what's happening in Vancouver.

"Vancouver is the spot because it has this fee in place," he said.

At the same time, Greg Wilson with the Retail Council of Canada, spoke in favour of repealing the fee, noting issues like workers were having with angry customers, and government fees already associated with single-use items.

“Our members have been loud and clear from the get-go that the cup fee was hurting small businesses and affordability,” said Ian Tostenson, President and CEO of BC Restaurant and Food Services Association, following Tuesday night's vote. “We’re excited to see that Council has voted to remove this unpopular and punitive fee. We are very appreciative of the ability to work with the Mayor and Council to come to common sense solutions.”

In order for the fee to be formally repealed, City staff are first required to draft bylaw amendment language then report back to Council. The motion requires staff to report back no later than June 1, 2023.