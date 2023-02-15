Vancouver man gets his cat back after he sold his couch without realizing the feline was hiding inside the piece of furniture

Photo: CTV News Marley the cat is home after she stowed away in a couch.

It’s a story with a purr-fect ending.

A Vancouver man says he has his beloved cat back after selling his couch, not realizing that Marley was hiding inside.

Matt Lumabi told CTV News that he has moved a few times recently, and Marley can get spooked when she sees boxes or furniture being moved around.

During his most recent relocation, the cat went missing. Lumabi thought she had jumped out a window.

He put up lost cat posters, called the SPCA and vets and took to social media to find Marley.

"I was freaking out because she's been an indoor cat her whole life," he told CTV News, adding that his new place is close to the highway.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, if she is outside with all these cars passing by – she's probably scared as hell.' Those three days that she was missing, it was raining really, really hard. So I was just upset that she might be stuck in the rain just spooked out by all the noise, wet with no food. I was convinced that she was outside."

However, on the fourth day of searching, he got a message from the people he sold the couch to. They had resold it to someone else, who discovered the furry stowaway. They returned Marley to Lumabi.

He says he was truly touched by how people in his new neighbourhood rallied around to help find his missing feline.

"These are people I don't even know. I literally just moved in. I had people in my building, I had people on neighbourhood apps and Facebook groups – all these people randomly messaged me and said that they would help me look for my cat."

with files from CTV Vancouver