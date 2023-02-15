Premier Eby has no plans for an early election

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

A small majority of British Columbians think they are headed to the polls this year, but the premier says that isn’t happening.

A poll released Wednesday by Research Co. found 53 per cent of respondents think it's very or moderately likely that B.C. will have an election this year.

“Expectations of an early provincial election in British Columbia are highest among residents who voted for the BC Liberals in 2020 (61%),” says Mario Canseco, president of Research Co. “Fewer BC New Democratic Party (NDP) and BC Green Party voters (52% and 48% respectively) see themselves casting ballots in 2023.”

Premier David Eby, who has been in the role for just 89 days, told reporters Wednesday he’s got other priorities like housing and healthcare.

“We'll continue to work on those priorities for British Columbians and we have a fixed election where they'll have an opportunity to weigh in on what we've done," said Eby.

BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon says he doesn’t expect an election any time soon.

"David Eby has been very definitive this time around that if he was to break his word it would really come down to a question of trust and integrity," Falcon told CTV News.

The Research Co. poll found that if an early election were to be called more than half of British Columbians (53%) predict a win for the BC NDP, while 28% believe the BC Liberals / BC United will emerge victorious.

B.C.’s next provincial election is scheduled for October 19, 2024.

with files from CTV Vancouver