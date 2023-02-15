Pair of Abbotsford motorcyclists busted going 120 km/h over speed limit

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department

Police in Abbotsford say they caught a pair of motorcyclists traveling 120 km/h over the speed limit Tuesday night.

The two riders were clocked at more than 200 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 11.

“The drivers were observed weaving in and out of traffic,” AbbyPD said on Twitter. “With the assistance of Mission RCMP, the riders were stopped. Bikes seized and numerous violations were issued.”

CTV News is reporting the two men were ticketed for excessive speeding, driving without due care and attention and unsafe lane changes.

One of the men was previously handed an Immediate Roadside Prohibition and violation tickets after Abbotsford police caught him driving impaired on Jan. 21

with files from CTV Vancouver