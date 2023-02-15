Vancouver Aquarium is getting two new adorable permanent residents

Photo: Vancouver Aquarium. Two new harbour seals are moving into the . Skeena, seen here, is named after the Skeena River, where there are several seal haul-outs.

Two new adorable residents are moving into the Vancouver Aquarium.

Unfortunately, Skeena and Pym, two harbour seals rescued in 2022, won't ever be able to return to the wild due to their injuries. Luckily, though, they're able to join the crew at the aquarium.

"These seals have overcome so much in their time at the rescue centre. We are fortunate their care will continue at the Vancouver Aquarium, where they will be important ambassadors for our rescue program," says Marine Mammal Rescue (MMR) manager Lindsaye Akhurst in a press release.

The MMR centre initially rescued Skeena on Aug. 4; she was discovered swimming in the Serpentine River with eye injuries.

"Her right eye healed but remains nonvisual, while her left eye, which was more severely affected, was surgically removed," states the aquarium.

In September Pym was rescued at Whiffin Spt, on southern Vancouver Island. She had several wounds and was in poor shape. Once at the MMR they found she also couldn't see.

Due to these issues, the Department of Fisheries (DFO) has decided they shouldn't be released, and can live at the aquarium with the other harbour seals, many of which have similar issues.

"We are excited to provide a forever home for Pym and Skeena and world-class care for these two charismatic seals," says Vancouver Aquarium marine mammals curator Julianna Kirkelie-Kim. "They will be ambassadors to their species to educate the public on the importance of caring for the British Columbia coast and aquatic life."

Helping injured seals

The aquarium and MMR are reminding people that seals are wild animals.

"It is important to remember that it is normal to see marine mammals inhabiting our local waters, and while they may look approachable, they are wild animals, and we need to respect that," says Akhurst. "The best thing you can do if you are observing a marine mammal you suspect needs assistance is to keep people and pets back and to call the DFO or MMR."

The numbers to call are 1-800-465-4336 for the DFO and 1-604-258-SEAL(7325) for the MMR. The centre has helped rescue animals for more than 60 years, including sea otters, sea turtles and small cetaceans (dolphins and whales).

They have previously posted a video of the 'do's and don'ts' of helping potentially injured seals.