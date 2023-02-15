Surrey RCMP investigating after human remains found in a wooded area

Photo: Contributed

Surrey RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in Cloverdale.

Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha said on Feb. 15 at 12:42 p.m., police responded to a report of what appeared to be human remains found in a wooded area on an empty lot in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway.

Police have secured the scene and the Integrated Forensic Identification Team have been called to the scene. The BC Coroner Service has been advised.

“Police are working to identify the deceased individual, and will be liaising with the coroner, who will determine possible cause of death. It is too early in the investigation to determine whether or not criminality is a factor,” Sangha said in a press release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.