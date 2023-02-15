Old-growth logging deferrals in B.C. increase to 2.1 million hectares: minister

Photo: The Canadian Press A couple are dwarfed by old growth tress as they walk in Avatar Grove near Port Renfrew, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The British Columbia government says it's expanding the logging deferral of old-growth forests to 2.1 million hectares, while bringing in new innovations to better care for forests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The British Columbia government says it's expanding the logging deferral of old-growth forests to 2.1 million hectares, while bringing in new innovations to better care for forests.

Premier David Eby says the latest deferral shows logging of the ancient trees is now at the lowest level on record.

He says the government is introducing a $25 million, eight-point forest planning table that aims to improve old-growth management by incorporating local knowledge and community priorities.

Last May, the Ministry of Forests announced an Old-Growth Strategic Review and reported logging deferrals on about 1.7 million hectares, including more than one million hectares of trees most at risk of irreversible loss.

In expanding that review, the government announced it would be implementing alternatives to clearcut logging, such as selective harvesting techniques, and it will be repealing outdated wording in law that prioritizes timber supply over issues like water quality and wildlife habitat.

Eby says the government is also doubling the new BC Manufacturing Jobs fund to $180 million to help mills provincewide process smaller trees and produce high-value wood products.