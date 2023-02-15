B.C. paramedics ratify new collective agreement

Photo: Colin Dacre

B.C. paramedics have ratified a new collective agreement.

The deal covers about 5,000 paramedics and ambulance dispatchers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees and employed by BC Emergency Health Services.

The three-year agreement includes wage increases of:

* Year 1 - a flat increase of $0.25 per hour, which provides a greater percentage increase for lower-paid employees, plus a wage increase of 3.24%

* Year 2 - 5.5% plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 6.75%

* Year 3 - 2% plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 3%

* A negotiable flexibility allocation for as much as 0.25% in years 1 and 2 to support mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties.

The provincial government says the deal will also improve on-call coverage and response times in rural and remote areas. Provisions for Indigenous-specific anti-racism initiatives are also included, as are the removal of gender-normative uniform rules.