201442
208236
BC  

26th global backyard bird count is back for Family Day weekend

Backyard bird count is back

- | Story: 411672

The Great Backyard Bird Count is run by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada.

Last year, just over 384,000 people in 192 different countries took part in the event.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News