Richmond RCMP caution drivers after numerous snow geese hit by cars

Photo: Glacier Media

Richmond RCMP and the BC SPCA are investigating after numerous migratory birds were found dead on a city street.

Over the past few days, RCMP have received several reports of wild geese being run over.

Monday morning, police received a report of approximately 20 dead snow geese on the 6200 block of Blundell Road.

Initial investigation suggests the geese had been driven over by a vehicle. Due to the large number of birds killed, Richmond RCMP has been liaising with the BC SPCA and investigation into the matter continues.

Then, early this morning, police received a report of a large flock of geese on the road near the intersection of No. 1 Road and Francis Road.

Officers found three more geese had been killed.

Police and City of Richmond crews were able to clear the roadway, and traffic warning signs have been set up in the area.

“Richmond RCMP is cautioning Richmond drivers,” says Cpl. Ian Henderson. “Every year at this time, we see large numbers of migratory birds flocking to our local greenways, fields, parks and school grounds. But they also move out onto nearby roadways. Drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the roadways, especially in poorly lit areas and during the early morning hours.”

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest a criminal intent or a link between the two incidents.

However, anyone with information that may suggest otherwise is urged to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) go online.