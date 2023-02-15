Buckerfield's fined $25,556 after worker exposed to pesticide becomes ill

Photo: Google Street View

Buckerfield’s Ltd. has been fined $25,556 after a worker cleaning up after a rodent infestation was exposed to hazardous substances and developed a serious illness.

“The firm failed to ensure the health and safety of all workers at its worksite and failed to ensure workers were made aware of all reasonably foreseeable health or safety hazards,” WorkSafeBC said in a report.

The incident happened at the Nanaimo outlet of the store, which sells home, garden and farm products. WorkSafe imposed the fine on Jan. 24, saying the worker was exposed to a pesticide and other hazardous agents.

The provincial agency said the company did not develop and implement an exposure control plan based on a risk assessment performed by a qualified person.

The incident occurred in June 2021, said Peter Armstrong, general manager of Buckerfield’s, which has nine B.C. stores, including five on Vancouver Island. The company has since changed hands, with a new owner as of March 2022.

Armstrong said he could not discuss the matter in detail because of legal issues, but Buckerfield’s is looking into any gaps in its processes to ensure something similar does not happen again.

Buckerfield’s, which bills itself as “B.C.’s original country store,” was founded in 1919 and has its head office in Duncan.

The WorkSafe investigation found that equipment provided to the employee was not intended to be used to clean up hazardous substances.

Further, the company did not make sure that the equipment was able to safely perform its function and was operated based on manufacturer’s instructions. It also did not ensure that proper protective equipment was supplied and used, the report said.

Buckerfield’s failed to provide its workers with information, instruction, training and supervision needed to ensure their health and safety, WorkSafe said.