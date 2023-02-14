Vancouver police officer found guilty of using excessive force in jaywalking arrest

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Jarrod Sidhu returns to court Feb. 21.

A Vancouver Police Department officer has been found guilty of using excessive force in a 2018 arrest in an alleged jaywalking incident.

Const. Jarrod Sidhu was convicted in Vancouver provincial court Feb. 13 on charges arising from the February 2018 arrest of former UBC football player Jamiel Moore-Williams, then 22.

Moore-Williams was reportedly stopped for crossing against a red light in Vancouver’s Granville entertainment district.

Sidhu pleaded not guilty in the case in June 2022.

The court heard Moore-Williams had been Tasered repeatedly.

Fellow officer Jagpreet Gurman was charged with assault in connection with the same incident, according to court documents. A stay of proceedings was entered for Gurman on July 20.

Sidhu returns to court Feb. 21 to fix a date for sentencing.