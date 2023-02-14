Prince George RCMP investigating early morning homicide

Photo: PG Citizen A home in the Sunrise Valley Mobile Home Park was behind police tape on Tuesday as Prince George RCMP investigate a homicide.

Prince George RCMP are investigating a homicide that occurred in the early hours of Feb 14.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 3700-block of Lansdowne Road.

“When police officers arrived at the location, they found one female victim deceased. Investigators are now looking to identify two women who were seen leaving the residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. If anyone witnessed these people leaving the neighbourhood or has surveillance or dash camera footage from that area, they can contact an investigator by calling the Prince George RCMP nonemergency line at 250-561-3300.,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and police officers will remain at the residence for some time as the investigation continues.

If you have any information about this or any other criminal offence, please contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.