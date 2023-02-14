208664
Show baby's breath no love this Valentine's Day, invasive species group warns

A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine's Day to spread the love, not the baby's breath.

The Invasive Species Council of B.C. says the small white sprigs stuck between your long-stem roses are actually a harmful invasive plant in the province.

The council's Allison McCabe says if the plant invades grazing land, it reduces native grasses and forage for wildlife.

She recommends buying flowers without baby's breath for your valentine this year.

If it is part of a bouquet, she says it should not be composted and instead put in a sealed trash bag to prevent it from spreading.

The council says non-invasive species that could be used instead of baby's breath include the hybrid yarrow or sea lavender.

