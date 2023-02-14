Springsteen playing shows in B.C. and Alberta this year

Photo: Contributed

B.C. Interior residents will have to travel, but it’s probably worth it for The Boss.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have just added Western Canadian stops to its 2023 tour.

Springsteen will play Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on November 3, Edmonton’s Rogers Place on November 6 and Calgary’s Saddledome on November 8.

Tickets are going on sale using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system, meaning you should register ahead of time. Pre-registration is open until end of day Feb. 19.

Tickets for the Vancouver show go on sale on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. while the two Alberta shows go on sale Feb. 23 at 10 a.m., both local times.

The tour is also stopping in Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.