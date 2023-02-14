Man and woman killed in an avalanche while skiing in the West Chilcotin

Photo: Avalanche Canada The pair were buried in a slide Saturday on the east-facing slope of Potato Peak.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

The RCMP has identified the avalanche victims as a man and woman.

Alexis Creek RCMP was notified about the missing pair on Monday, after they failed to return on Sunday.

The Mounties, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, and the Avalanche Safety Officer, were dispatched and came across the avalanche in the Potato Mountain area. They later found the man and woman deceased.

The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation into their deaths.

ORIGINAL 10:09 a.m.

Two skiers have died in an avalanche near Tatla Lake in the West Chilcotin.

Avalanche Canada says the pair had ridden into the area on snowmobiles on Saturday. They were skiing the east-facing slope of Potato Peak when the slide hit.

A search and rescue team was notified when the victims were reported overdue. Searchers found the two people fully buried and recovered their bodies.

Avalanche Canada says the slope was characterized as highly wind-affected. It contained areas of deeply wind-drifted snow and areas where the snow cover was thin and rocky. The avalanche ran on a layer of sugary snow approximately 30-40 centimetres up from the base of the snowpack.

Castanet has requested additional details from RCMP.

These are the sixth and seventh deaths in BC avalanches since the beginning of 2023. Those killed include two police officers from Nelson and two brothers who were prominent businessmen in Pennsylvania.