Crash closes Trans Canada near Revelstoke

Photo: Contributed

A portion of the Trans Canada Highway near Revelstoke is closed due to a vehicle collision.

The crash occurred just west of the community between Allen Frontage and Big Eddy roads.

According to DriveBC the crash has blocked all lanes making the highway impassable in either direction.

Detours are not available.

It's unclear as to the severity of the collision or just how long the road will be closed.

Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.

