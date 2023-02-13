'Do not approach': Armed, dangerous man with 'ties' to Vancouver wanted for murder

Photo: Alberta RCMP RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating Bith Gattang Chuol, who has ties to Calgary, Edmonton, Manitoba and Vancouver.

A man with ties to Vancouver has been charged with first-degree murder as part of an Edmonton homicide investigation.

On Feb. 7, police issued an arrest warrant for Bith Gattang Chuol. The 24-year-old also faces charges of kidnapping, breaking and entering and extortion.

On Sept. 15, 2021, RCMP discovered human remains inside a vehicle that caught fire in Sherwood Park, Alta. An autopsy revealed the remains were that of 29-year-old Vanessa Silva of Edmonton.

Her death was deemed suspicious and Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the case.

In November 2022, police identified an Edmonton man as a suspect. Cordell Enrique Federico Kenney, 25, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

In a statement on Monday, Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says Chuol has ties to Calgary, Edmonton, Manitoba and Vancouver.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating him.

"Bith Chuol is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach, please call 911 or your local police agency,” says Savinkoff.

Chuol is described by police as:

dark complexion

6'4'' tall

140 pounds

black hair

brown eyes

Anyone with information about Chuol is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.P3Tips.com.