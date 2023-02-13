Video: Watch tractor-trailer smash into Richmond overpass

Photo: @401_da_sarpanch via Twitter. This dashcam footage shows the trailer in the upright position, a full 100 yards or so from the Cambie overpass above Knight Street in Richmond

Video has surfaced of last week’s tractor-trailer smashing into the Cambie Road overpass on Knight Street in Richmond.

The dashcam footage, posted on Twitter by @CarraDeShaukeen, shows the vehicle with its trailer in the upright position a full 100 yards before it smacked into the overpass on Friday morning.

The crash led to massive rush hour delays in Richmond, with Knight Street southbound closed at Bridgeport Road and the Cambie overpass was also closed above Knight Street.

Richmond RCMP told the Richmond News on Friday that the driver was "uncooperative" with investigators.

A safety crew was at the scene to assess the damage and subsequent safety of the overpass.

No injuries were reported, but many commuters were affected as Knight Street southbound was closed at Bridgeport Road and the Cambie Road overpass was also closed above Knight Street.

Cambie Street reopened for traffic with the exception of the westbound curb lane at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Knight Street also reopened fully in all directions.

The incident is being investigated by Richmond Road Safety Unit with help from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch of the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Those with information or dashcam footage on this incident are asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file #2023-4381.