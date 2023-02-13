Sex infections on the rise among B.C. seniors

Photo: Positive Living North

The rate of sexually transmitted infections among senior citizens has increased significantly in recent years, according to BC Centre for Disease Control.

“Seniors with STIs are growing in number,” Ann Welch, the education manager of Positive Living North, says.

“That comes with their age and where they’re at and where they’re coming from. They grew up in a time when it wasn’t as open to talk about things like that and despite what their sexuality might be they most likely have been in monogamous heterosexual relationships for the majority of their adult life and now they are exploring more freedom and a sense of acceptance in that exploration.”

Condoms are highly recommended to reduce the transmission of STIs. Condoms have contributed significantly to the reduction of the infection rate for sexually transmitted infections like AIDS, genital herpes, chlamydia, and gonorrhea.

“I think there needs to be a focus on certain issues like privacy, consent and social stigma that can result in a lack of education and tools for safer sex so we need to work on reducing that stigma and we can’t assume that sex is not happening for the older population and there needs to be more support by providing education and supplies if needed for safe sex,” Welch said.

Positive Living North is an agency that provides quality support, awareness education, and prevention services to people living with, affected by, and at-risk for HIV/AIDS/HCV.

The organization promotes holistic well-being and provides workshops that are geared for specific groups that will provide information in a comfortable and inclusive way.

“We are an Indigenous-based group but we provide services to anyone and everyone,” Welch said.