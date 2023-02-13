Sunfest Country Music Festival featuring Billy Currington, Blake Shelton

Photo: Contributed

The Sunfest Country Music Festival will feature some of country music's best artists in the world in the Cowichan Valley during August Long Weekend.

The festival will take place over four days at Laketown Ranch.

The 2023 lineup included:

Thursday, Aug 3: Jade Eagleson, Bobby Wills, Kenny Hess

Friday, Aug 4: Lainey Wilson, Kameron Marlowe, Willie Jones, Mark Ledlin

Saturday, Aug 5: Billy Currington, Lonestar, Jess Moskaluke, Cory Marks

Sunday, Aug 6: Blake Shelton, High Valley, Lindsay Ell

Shelton, who is a long-running judge on the popular NBC singing competition series The Voice, will make his highly anticipated Vancouver Island debut.

Nashville based singer/songwriter Billy Currington will take the top spot Saturday, August 5th. The CMT Music Award winning Currington has released seven albums since his self titled debut 2 decades ago, with 18 singles to his name.

The festival village will include food and other vendors, activities, multiple full-service bars, a VIP area, flush toilets, showers and more.

Camping and event passes are on sale now at www.sunfestconcerts.com.