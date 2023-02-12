Watch: Fire boats tackle blaze at Granville Island marina

Photo: Karen Fry/Twitter/Journo_JB/Reddit/Jan Bevilacqua/Twitter

A very public fire overnight brought fire crews down to Granville Island by land and sea.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Assistant Fire Chief Keith Stewart said several boats have been badly damaged.

"There was one boat partially submerged," he said. "Three boats took heavy fire damage."

Several others received minor damage he adds.

The blaze started around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived by two fire boats and by land, unrolling a hose down the docks at Granville Island to attack the fire from the other side.

While many boats were damaged, no injuries have been reported says Stewart.

No cause has been identified as of yet. An investigation is ongoing and Vancouver police have been on the scene he adds. The Coast Guard has also put out an oil boom to contain any leaks from the damaged vessels.

Early morning fire at Marina in False Creek.



3 boats in total.



No known injuries.



Great job by our @VanFireRescue @IAFF18 using our 2 Fireboats to stop this from spreading further. pic.twitter.com/5N92ypvFo0— Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) February 12, 2023

Fire at Granville Island boat dock. Approx 2:20 a.m. pic.twitter.com/U1NFMNEwE7— Jan Bevilacqua (@_JBevilacqua) February 12, 2023



