Alert issued for 'strong wind event' in Metro Vancouver

Strong winds that may cause damage throughout Vancouver are forecast for the Metro Vancouver region on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning that gusts up to 90 km/h are expected in Metro Vancouver and other areas on B.C.'s south coast.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches," reads the statement.

Areas of Metro Vancouver closest to the ocean, including parts of the city itself, are at risk for the worst of it, notes the federal agency.

"The combination of strong pressure gradient and an unstable air mass will bring a strong wind event to the B.C. south coast from Monday afternoon to Monday evening," states the agency's special weather statement.

"Peak winds are expected Monday late afternoon to the evening hours. Winds will ease on Monday night."

Environment Canada will continue to monitor the weather and update their alerts as the forecast evolves.