Man wanted on child pornography charges last seen on Salt Spring Island

Photo: RCMP Jimmy Pieschke was last seen Feb. 10, 2023, on Salt Spring Island.

Salt Spring Island RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a 39-year-old man who is the subject of a warrant related to several child pornography offences in Quebec.

Jimmy Pieschke recently pleaded guilty to the charges. The warrant was triggered when he failed to appear in court.

Pieschke, who is known to use the alias James or Jimmy Leduc, was last seen Friday evening on Salt Spring Island. His current whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as a white, five-foot-11 and about 165 pounds. He has hazel or greenish-blue eyes and brown hair.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Pieschke. Police ask anyone who sees him to call 911. Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to call Salt Spring Island RCMP at 250-537-5555.