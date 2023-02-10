Whistler Alpine Meadows trail races permanently cancelled

Photo: Brian McCurdy Photography / Coast Mountain Trail Running Facebook photo

It's official: the popular Whistler Alpine Meadows races will not return to the resort's trails in 2023, or any future year.

"It is with great disappointment that we must announce that our WAM races (Whistler Alpine Meadows) are officially cancelled, and our time in Whistler has come to an end," Coast Mountain Trail Running (CMTR) co-founders Gary Robbins and Geoff Langford announced in a statement on Friday, Feb. 10.

"We will not be pursuing any further events within the township going forward. After six successful editions of the race, it has become crystal clear that there is simply no path forward for us to produce races of this magnitude, along the alpine terrain within the confines of Whistler."

The trail race organizers known for hosting events throughout the Sea to Sky and Lower Mainland were due to welcome hundreds of runners back to Whistler in September for six different race distances, ranging from the Ascent race up Blackcomb Mountain to a 100-mile (or 161-kilometre) ultramarathon course. As Pique previously reported, CMTR warned potential racers in December 2022 that WAM might not take place this year, citing challenges with Whistler Blackcomb parent company Vail Resorts' new permitting process.

“We’ve had minimal communication,” Langford told Pique at the time. “For an event that’s been around six times and donated tens of thousands to trails and [in] volunteer time, it’s frustrating ... If it takes until February, it might be enough to kill the event for a year.”

In Friday's cancellation notice, Robbins and Langford offered thanks to WAM's community supporters over the years, "from Tourism Whistler, to the ACC, RMOW and WORCA, to all of the runners from around the world" who they said "made it all worthwhile, despite the challenges on the back-end, year after year to simply keep these races alive."

The statement said CMTR was proud to have raised over $70,000 for the Whistler community and its trails since launching the event in 2016. Race organizers also pointed to a recently-completed economic impact study conducted with Tourism Whistler that claims WAM was directly responsible for just under $1.9 million in overall economic activity for B.C., including nearly $1.5 million for Whistler.

Still, "It is, unfortunately, past due for us as an organization to focus our time, energy, and resources elsewhere," the statement concluded.

Last year, WAM was designated as one of only two Canadian races that served as a qualifier for the coveted Hardrock 100 in Colorado.

- With files from Alyssa Noel