Pair of vehicles stolen around the same time in Midway, B.C.

Photo: RCMP

Police in Midway, B.C. are investigating a pair over vehicle thefts overnight.

RCMP say a white Dodge service truck was stolen on Feb. 10 at 4:30 a.m. from a business in Midway. It was dumped about five kilometres away, with an “unknown amount” of tools missing.

During the same time, a black Ford F-150 was stolen from the Vaagen Fibre mill nearby.

The F-150 was later seen on surveillance camera in Midway and is believed to be associated with a silver Dodge Charger. A man associated with the silver Dodge Charger was caught on surveillance.

The F-150 is still missing. It has a fuel tank on the back on and long safety antenna on the left front corner of the box.

If you have any information or know the identity of the man on camera, call the Midway RCMP at 250-449-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“At this time police only wish to speak to the man as he was in the area when the theft occurred as he may have information that will assist in the investigation,” said an RCMP news release.