Elk Valley man fined for illegally killing grizzly bear sow and cub

Photo: Conservation Officer Service

A man in Elk Valley has been fined more than $15,000 for killing a grizzly bear sow and cub.

B.C.'s Conservation Officer Service posted to Facebook Friday about the recent fine, which dates back to an October 2021 discovery by a wildlife scientist.

The scientist found a severed grizzly bear GPS collar and four tagged grizzly bear ear tips in a remote location near Elkford and notified the Conservation Officer Service.

Officers were able to track the last known location of the bear to an Elk Valley residence.

“Following an investigation, COs determined an Elk Valley resident had shot a grizzly bear sow and cub on their property,” the Conservation Officer Service posted.

“The bears had reportedly been accessing insecure free-range chickens. The head and paws of the bears were removed and kept by the resident, and the carcasses were buried on the property."

This past week, Dax McHarg pleaded guilty in Fernie Provincial Court to killing a grizzly sow and cub out of season, unlawful possession of dead wildlife, failing to report the accidental killing of wildlife and mischief under $5,000.

He was fined $15,152, forfeited his firearm and issued a 10-year hunting ban.

He must also retake the hunter education course CORE, and complete 100 hours of community service.

The Conservation Officer Service says the majority of the fine will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.