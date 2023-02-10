Prince George woman’s death considered a homicide

Photo: Hanna Petersen. Prince George RCMP are investigating the death of a woman, whose body was located on Feb. 4, as a homecide.

Prince George RCMP are now treating the death of a woman earlier this month as a homicide.

Prince George RCMP got a call just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 that reported the death of a woman in a residence on the 500 block of 17th Avenue. Prince George RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service launched investigations into what was originally ruled a suspicious death.

“Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has taken the lead on this matter, which is now being investigated as a homicide,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.

The B.C. Coroners Service is continuing its own investigation into the death.

To protect the privacy of the victim, the RCMP and Coroners Service are not releasing any further details at this time.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious near the residence, or who may know people who frequent the residence, to contact an investigator by calling the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.