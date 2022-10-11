Invasive beetle species found in Oregon puts B.C. trees at risk, CSISS says

Photo: CSISS / Macroscopic Solutions Science Source An adult emerald ash borer. According to CSISS, the destructive, invasive beetle has been discovered in Oregon, which puts B.C. ash trees at risk.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is sounding the alarm after the emerald ash borer — a destructive invasive insect which kills ash trees — was found for the first time west of the Rocky Mountains in the United States.

According to a news release from the non-profit, the beetle, which is native to eastern Asia, was first discovered in Michigan two decades ago. Populations have since spread throughout North America, killing hundreds of millions of trees.

CSISS said the discovery was announced by the Oregon Department of Forestry in July, and warned the spread of the insect into Oregon puts the future of B.C. ash trees at risk.

Nolan Novotny, entomologist and CSISS assistant, said in a statement if the beetle is introduced to B.C., “almost every single ash tree in the province will be killed over the next several decades.”

“Not only would we lose our native Oregon ash trees, resulting in losing the only ash tree native to B.C. and causing cascading negative impacts to the wetland ecosystems where they are found, but we would also lose countless urban ash trees resulting in huge economic and cultural impacts as well,” Novotny said.

According to the society, native Oregon ash trees aren’t abundant in B.C., but can be the only type of deciduous tree found in sensitive wetland areas.

Introduced ash trees are one of the most common types of shade trees found in city trees and parks, with over 7,000 planted in Vancouver alone.

CSISS said emerald ash borers lay eggs in the bark of ash trees. Once hatched, larva bore tunnels to eat the wood and inner bark, which can restrict the flow of sap and will eventually kill the tree.

Novotny says infested trees can be treated, but once beetle populations are established they are "highly unlikely to be eradicated.”

According to CSISS, the beetle population spreads slowly, but the insects are destructive — capable of killing up to 99 per cent of ash trees in infested areas — and now that it has been found in Oregon, it is likely the beetle will spread to B.C.

The society said emerald ash borer mainly spreads as people transport beetle-infested wood materials like firewood, nursery trees, wood chips or other untreated ash wood material.

The public is urged to be careful when transporting ash wood — including nursery trees, wood chips or other untreated material — and to make sure firewood is burned in the same region from which it is purchased.

The society said it also encourages members of the public to watch for signs of borer infection in ash trees. Signs of infection include bark deformities like vertical cracks and shoots growing out of the trunk, D-shaped exit holes, larva under tree bark and yellowing foliage.

CSISS said any suspected invasive species can be reported to the provincial government through its Report Invasives B.C. phone app.