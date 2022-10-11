Richmond couple admit their part in racist coffee shop incident

Photo: Vikki Hui. Astrid Maria Secreve, 76, (right) and Michel Jean-Jacque Berthiaume, 74, arrive at Richmond Provincial Court for an alleged racist incident at Rocanini Coffee Roasters in Steveston

A couple involved in a racist incident at a Steveston coffee shop has pleaded guilty.

However, Michel Jean-Jacque (Eric) Berthiaume and Astrid Maria Secreve – who have been defending themselves against charges – won’t be sentenced until a later date.

At Richmond Provincial Court on Tuesday, the pair admitted their part in an incident at Rocanini Coffee Roasters in Steveston in 2021, when a cup of coffee was poured on the floor, a cup was thrown at a barista, and “f*** you Chinese” was uttered.

After their guilty plea, crown counsel asked the judge for a suspended sentence with 18 months’ probation including 100 hours of community service.

The court was told by crown counsel how Berthiaume, 74, showed no remorse and that Secreve, 76, had downplayed the impact of the incident on the barista.

The court was also told the pair were not of good character, with reference made to a police file with previous alleged racist incidents.

Berthiaume, meanwhile, told the judge that both he and Secreve should be absolutely discharged with no conditions.

No point in getting counselling

He said that there’s no point in the pair getting any counselling at their age because they’re not going to change and that he wouldn’t be prepared to do 100 hours of community service.

They are both objecting to receiving any kind of community service, with Secreve saying she doesn’t have time due to charity work commitments and her poor health.

Berthiaume claimed he was remorseful and that, despite pleading guilty, he suggested the victim is resilient, adding that she is a liar who staged the whole incident.

Berthiaume claimed that both he and Secreve are suffering from the after-effects of COVID and have to deal with brain fog.

“I wished it never happened. We’re seniors, we’re no thugs,” he added.

He said the couple now don’t go out for a meal or even for coffee because of the incident.

Choking up, he said they have grandchildren in Holland and how he can’t believe how much negative publicity the pair has received.

Berthiaume said he felt the couple had been scapegoated by the Chinese community and that he wants to return to Quebec.

The case has been adjourned until tomorrow to consider community impact statements.