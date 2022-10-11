198361
201786
BC  

Suspect in alleged Crab Park stabbings charged

Stabbing suspect charged

Maria Diment / Glacier Media - | Story: 390058

Vancouver police have charged the suspect in an alleged knife attack at Crab Park over the weekend. 

Officers received multiple reports of a man stabbing random people at the Crab Park homeless encampment around 3 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found three badly-injured victims and arrested the 42-year-old suspect. 

Denis Sleightholme was charged today (Oct. 11) with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News

199348