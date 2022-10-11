Suspect in alleged Crab Park stabbings charged

Photo: . Vancouver police have charged the suspect in an alleged knife attack at the Crab Park homeless encampment that happened on Oct. 8, 2022.

Vancouver police have charged the suspect in an alleged knife attack at Crab Park over the weekend.

Officers received multiple reports of a man stabbing random people at the Crab Park homeless encampment around 3 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found three badly-injured victims and arrested the 42-year-old suspect.

Denis Sleightholme was charged today (Oct. 11) with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon.