RCMP thwart attempt by individual banned on BC ferries to travel in disguise

Photo: BC Ferries

An individual who had been banned from BC Ferries failed when he tried to go unnoticed on the vessel in disguise on Sunday.

According to police, the individual was wearing what was obviously a wig, scarf, and sunglasses, and spoke in an odd high-pitched accent that was "either Australian or British."

BC Ferries contacted the Quadra RCMP when they noticed his attempt onboard.

After officers arrived, RCMP said the unwanted passenger, who was well known to police, refused to cooperate with them.

They then fled on foot leaving only the wig and mask on a trail.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing.