Richmond pumpkin grower takes B.C. title again

Photo: Contributed Dave Chan and his wife with this year's giant pumpkin, which weighed in at 1,676 pounds

He didn’t break his own record this time around, but Richmond’s Dave Chan is still the reigning king of the pumpkin patches in B.C.

Every year, Chan grows a plethora of giant pumpkins on his property in east Richmond, in the hopes of them weighing in as biggest in the region.

He smashed his own record last year, as well as the province record with a whopping 1,911 pounds.

On Saturday at Krause Berry Farms in Langley, Chan reigned supreme once more, this time tipping the scales at 1,676 pounds and boasting the third largest gourd in Canada.

And Chan told the Richmond News that this year’s giant was grown from the seeds of last year’s monster.

“There are more weigh-offs to come,” added Chan, noting that he thinks he has an even heavier pumpkin waiting to be transported to a competition in Portland Ore. this Saturday.

Last Saturday’s weigh-in in Langley is the only certified one of its kind in Western Canada.

The Guinness World Record for the heaviest pumpkin is 2,702 pounds and was set in Italy in 2021.