Woman killed after being hit by car in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Photo: File photo

Vancouver recorded its ninth pedestrian fatality of 2022 this Thanksgiving Monday.

A woman was crossing Powell Street in the middle of the block near Gore Street around 7:40 p.m., Oct. 10, according to police. While she was in the street, a sedan heading east hit her.

Emergency services were called and the woman was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Police are looking into the incident; so far the preliminary investigation suggests speed and alcohol were not factors. The VPD's collision unit is still investigating the cause.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have footage of what happened, via security cameras or dash-cams, is asked to call to the police department at 1-604-717-3012.